Kenya's Kilimo and Ethiopia's Aderra win Istanbul Marathon

Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo and Ethiopia’s Bizuager Aderra took first place at the 47th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday.

Kilimo won the men’s race in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 12 seconds. He finished ahead of Ethiopian racers Dejene Debela and Sufaro Woliyi Kebato.

Kenya and Ethiopia also dominated the podium in the women's division.

Aderra claimed the top spot with a time of 2 hours 26 minutes and 19 seconds. Behind her were her compatriot Sofia Assefa Abebe and Kenya’s Joan Jepkosgei Kilimo.

Over 41,000 participants from 126 countries took part in the 47th edition of the race. Runners were able to compete in four categories, including the 42km marathon.

The Istanbul event is known as the only marathon in the world to take place over two continents.

Runners start the race on the Asian side of the city, before crossing to Europe via the Bosphorus Bridge.