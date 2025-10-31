Welcome to Africanews

US slashes refugee admissions and prioritises white South Africans

Afrikaner refugees from South Africa arrive, Monday, May 12, 2025, at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

The Trump administration has slashed the number of refugees allowed into the United States and is prioritizing white South Africans. The new cap for 2026 drops from 125,000 under Biden to just 7,500, most of them reserved for members of South Africa’s white Afrikaner minority.

Washington says Afrikaners face discrimination, land seizures, and race-based violence under South Africa’s Black-led government claims that Pretoria calls “completely false.”

So far, about 400 Afrikaners have already been relocated under a fast-track program that began earlier this year. Critics say the move is racially motivated and ignores other global crises.

Afrikaners, once led South Africa’s apartheid regime. Today, they make up less than five percent of the population and remain active across society.

President Trump signed an executive order accusing South Africa of rights abuses and ordering US agencies to prioritize Afrikaner resettlement, a move that’s reignited debate over race, refugees, and America’s role in global migration.

