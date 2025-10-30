UN calls for support for Caribbean countries hit by Hurricane Melissa

The United Nations is calling for global support for countries in the Caribbean impacted by the recent passage of Hurricane Melissa.

An historic Category 5 storm when it first made landfall on Tuesday, it has left a trail of high winds and destruction across Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti.

Across the region, winds and heavy rain flooded streets, destroyed buildings and homes, damaged infrastructure, and left areas without electricity.

With the death toll continuing to rise, the UN says the needs of people and governments in the affected nations far exceed their response capacity.

"World support is required. And for that the UN, national authorities, the civil defence, and local governments, are right now busy preparing an action plan,” said Francisco Pichon, UN resident coordinator for Cuba.

He said they would need to assist around two million people who are considered to be in greatest needs across six different humanitarian sectors.

This includes food security, health, education, shelter and housing, water and sanitation, and logistics.

Pichon added that they were working to launch this plan in the coming days.

As mop up operations get underway in countries already impacted, Melissa has significantly weakened to a Category 1 storm as it heads north-east across the Atlantic.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica’s main international airport as crews worked to reach communities still isolated after they were directly hit by the storm.

The UN said its World Food Programme has begun logistic operations to deliver aid supplies to Jamaica.

Catastrophic flooding occurred in Haiti, where dozens were dead or missing. Eastern Cuba had blown-off roofs, downed power lines and crop damage.

Pichon said that there have been no fatalities reported in Cuba, but that reports are still preliminary, with at least 240 communities cut off due to flooding and landslides.

Scientists warn that storms are intensifying faster with greater frequency as a result of warming ocean waters.