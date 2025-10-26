Tanzanian opposition diminished as dissent is stifled ahead of polls

Tanzanians go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the president, members of the National Assembly, and ward councillors.

Key issues for voters include service delivery — from access to clean water to reliable electricity — and the gap in educational and employment opportunities.

A supporter of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party said she would like to see changes to the healthcare system.

"When someone is admitted to the hospital, the costs are very high. Sometimes a person may die, and the family is still required to pay money just to collect the body," she said.

Some say that despite close on five decades of rule, the CCM has not delivered on promises.

An opposition supporter said that given the reality of life in Tanzania, they want **“**young people to be elected into leadership to bring about change."

There are 17 candidates and their parties officially running in the general elections.

However, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who came to power following the 2021 death of John Magafuli, is the only nationally recognised candidate.

After initial praise for giving Tanzanians greater political freedom, she has since faced widespread criticism for increasing oppression.

The country’s main opposition party, Chadema, has accused the government of orchestrating a systematic crackdown on dissenting voices ahead of the polls.

Neither it nor, the second biggest opposition parties, ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency), are taking part.

Major candidates from both have also been banned from standing in the elections.