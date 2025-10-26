Protests erupt in Cameroon as opposition claims election victory

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, on Sunday, responding to a nationwide call from opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Demonstrators—mostly young people—marched through major thoroughfares, demanding that authorities acknowledge Tchiroma’s victory in the recent election and disclose the true results of the vote, expected to be officially announced on Monday.

According to local reports, the demonstrations quickly spread across several neighborhoods of Douala, including the densely populated New Bell area. Tensions escalated when police and anti-riot gendarmes allegedly used live ammunition to disperse the crowds. Witnesses say two people were shot, while several others were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition.

As news of the clashes circulated, protests extended beyond Douala, with cities such as Garoua, Maroua, Meinganga, Kaélé, and Bertoua joining in what many are calling a national movement for electoral truth.

Observers warn that the situation remains volatile, with fears of further confrontations as the electoral commission prepares to announce the official results. Meanwhile, Issa Tchiroma Bakary’s supporters continue to call for calm—but insist that their demands for transparency and justice be heard.