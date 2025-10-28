Cameroon gripped by tension as post-election protests erupt

Cameroon faced a second day of political turmoil on Tuesday following the official proclamation of presidential election results, with protests disrupting cities and drawing international condemnation over the violent suppression of demonstrations and arbitrary arrests.

On Monday, significant security forces were deployed in the capital, Yaoundé, while angry protests erupted in other urban centers like Garoua and the economic hub, Douala.

By Tuesday, the situation in Douala remained tense, with inhabitants blocking traffic at city entrances to denounce the announced results.

Many shops and schools remained closed for a second consecutive day, though a relative calm and a resumption of activities were reported in Garoua.

International community condemns violence and absence

The European Union issued a strong statement expressing "deep concern about the violent repression of demonstrations" and deploring "the death by firearm of several civilians."

Brussels called for restraint, independent investigations, and dialogue, while also demanding the release of "all persons arbitrarily detained since the election."

In a telling diplomatic snub, European, American, and Canadian ambassadors were notably absent from the Constitutional Council's session where the results were proclaimed.

Divided reactions from opposition candidates

The absent presidential candidates reacted divergently to the official outcome.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary and fifth-place candidate Patricia Hermine Tomaïno Ndam Njoya outright rejected the results, with Ndam Njoya calling the electoral system "weakened, undermined by irregularities and manipulation."

In contrast, Cabral Libii, who placed third, "took note" of the results and congratulated the "candidate proclaimed elected"—without naming the incumbent, Paul Biya—while directing his supporters to focus on upcoming local elections.