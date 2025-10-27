Paul Biya wins eighth term as Cameroon’s president amid opposition outcry

Paul Biya, aged 92 and the world’s oldest head of state, has been officially declared winner of the presidential election in Cameroon, securing a historic eighth term in office.

The ruling was announced by the country’s Constitutional Council on Monday after a vote held earlier this month.

Biya has been in power since 1982 and extends his decades-long rule amid significant political tension. He faces accusations of delaying results, restricting opposition participation, and overseeing a system in which his party holds deep influence. While Biya’s victory seems assured, the announcement comes amid unrest and claims of irregularities in the electoral process.

The opposition has denounced the result as lacking credibility and called for national dialogue. With Biya now entering another term in office, analysts say Cameroon’s political trajectory remains in the balance — facing demands for change and questions over future stability.