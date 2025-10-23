Cameroon vote results imminent as Tchiroma insists he won

Cameroon's top court on Wednesday dismissed all petitions against October's presidential election, paving the way for the declaration of final results.

The constitutional council's decisions are final and not subject to appeal.

10 petitions challenging the October 12 exercise were sent to the council.

They included allegations of ballot stuffing, intimidation and other illegalities. The council argued that the petitioners failed to produce sufficient evidence to back their claims.

On Wednesday, candidate Issa Tchiroma repeated his claim that he won the vote, saying he will not accept any other result.

"If they prefer to threaten the serenity and peace of the country rather than admit defeat, we will respond with the peaceful determination of the people", Tchiroma said in an address on his official campaign platform.

Unofficial results have shown incumbent President Paul Biya in the lead.

Sporadic protests have broken out in several cities including Garoua in Cameroon's north, the home town of Tchiroma.

The council has until Sunday to proclaim the final results.