Plastic bottles and food wrappers hit the runway in Lagos “trashion” show

Plastic bottles, food wrappers and metal can tops are not the usual ingredients for high fashion.

But on a Lagos runway, they are being reshaped into bold and colourful outfits as part of a youth-led “Trashion Show” that's all about art, activism and education.

The event is organised by the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, an environmental group founded in 2012 that runs conservation and rescue programmes across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Its work includes rehabilitating injured sea turtles trapped in fishing nets or plastic debris and returning them to the wild.

Founder Chinedu Mogbo, a teacher and conservationist, says this year’s theme 'Sea Turtle Awakening: Our Oceans, Our Turtles' was chosen to highlight the impact of plastic waste on marine life.

Mogbo says: “We know the issues of plastic facing ocean life and marine life and we want to do what we can to raise awareness and help tackle the issues.”

Teenage designers, students and volunteers created the garments from litter collected along beaches and in coastal communities.

Each outfit, built from bottle caps, water sachets, straws and discarded packaging, aims to show how everyday waste contributes to pollution and how it can be transformed through creativity.

Mogbo says the aim is not only to promote recycling but also to engage young people in environmental advocacy.

He says: “The essence for us doing this 'Trashion Show' is to help build the next generation, to equip them for the future, to equip them so that they can also understand that this fight is a fight that they too have to participate in and partake in, and we are glad to see students turn out in their numbers to support and participate in these kinds of activities.”

Nigeria generates an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Much of it ends up in rivers, lagoons and the Atlantic Ocean, where it threatens marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods.

Environmental campaigners say West Africa’s coastline has become a hotspot for plastic pollution, with turtles, seabirds and fish regularly found entangled or ingesting debris.

For the young models, the show is both a creative challenge and a call to action.

Model Okoh Victoria says: “I feel amazed to be a part of this wonderful event. It has been nothing but an honour because having to convert trash into recyclable things that can be worn as beautiful as this is something that I'm really, really glad to be part of.”

Another participant, Eze Chidalu, says: “All these outfits we're making, it's a testament that beauty is not only fashionable but it can also be sustainable and to me this is very meaningful because I feel responsible being a part of such an amazing project.”

The Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative has organised similar outreach projects in schools and coastal communities in Ghana, Benin and Sierra Leone, promoting conservation and sustainable waste management.

The organisers say their aim is to turn awareness into action, using fashion to spark a wider movement against plastic pollution.