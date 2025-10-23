Simone Gbagbo rallies women for presidential bid in Abidjan

In Yopougon, a popular district of Abidjan, the former First Lady of the Ivory Coast, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, held a campaign rally this Wednesday, October 22, focused on mobilizing women.

Under a blazing sun, several hundred women dressed in the colors of the Generations Capables Movement (MGC) responded to the call of their leader.

"The various meetings in the interior of the country and in Abidjan have generated real enthusiasm among the population. She was warmly welcomed, which led to today's gathering with the women. Everywhere she went, her message was heard and listened to attentively. The reception was warm, and there were no problems overall," said Dieng Ndeye Kady, Abidjan North Coordinator of MGC.

A candidate in the 2025 presidential election, Simone Gbagbo, is counting on the mobilization of women and youth to support her political project.

While awaiting the verdict of the polls, the MGC president seems to have succeeded in rekindling the flame among her supporters.

"But it was David who defeated Goliath. We know it was a little ant that brought down the elephant. We know what Doctor Simone Ehivet Gbagbo is capable of. With her, we are not just here to be present; we are here to win. Ivorians are thirsty for this victory, and we are tired of mourning deaths at the end of crises. This time, peaceful change is with Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, and we call on the people of Côte d'Ivoire to join us at the polls to bring her to power," said Odette Tiémélé, the National Coordinator in charge of women

Simone Gbagbo made it clear: she’s not entering the race to play a secondary role. She intends to push incumbent President Alassane Ouattara into a second round and is determined to win. Her supporters are united in their hope that she will become the country’s first female president.