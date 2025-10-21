South Africa's DA party proposes axing race-based legislation

Coalition government partner and South Africa’s second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance, has proposed axing legislation aimed at boosting Black jobs.

It said on Monday that it would introduce an “Economic Inclusion for All” bill to replace the controversial Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws.

This would amend the Public Procurement Act of 2024, which gives an advantage to companies that are Black-owned or run, when bidding for government contracts.

The party says the BEE system has failed to help most Black people and instead has killed jobs, promoted corruption, and only benefitted politically connected individuals.

It is also calling for the removal of references to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment – the ANC's flagship affirmative action programme – across all legislation.

The issue of how to address the legacy of white-minority rule has long been a source of tension in the country.

African National Congress says BEE legislation is necessary for redress and has accused the Democratic Alliance of protecting white interests.

The DA denies this.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday downplayed the party's proposal to subvert the BEE policy, doubling down on what he said was government’s transformation agenda.