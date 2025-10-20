China exports poultry hatching eggs to Tanzania, marking milestone

A shipment of around 35,000 white feathered broiler hatching eggs departed from Yunnan Province on Friday, marking the province’s first export of domestically produced hatching eggs to an overseas market.

The “Guangming No. 2” hatching eggs, developed for meat production, were selected to match Tanzania’s farming conditions and climate. The export is expected to support local poultry breeding, enhance productivity, and improve meat quality.

“Leveraging the opportunities presented by China’s Belt and Road Initiative, our Guangming No. 2 hatching eggs are heading to Tanzania in East Africa for the first time today. Setting sail from Mile in Yunnan, they mark a significant step toward realizing China’s dream of achieving self-sufficiency in poultry breeding stock. We believe there’s a bright global market ahead,” said Li Yungang, Deputy General Manager of Mile Xinguang Livestock Technology Company.

In recent decades, relations between Tanzania and China have deepened significantly. Through trade agreements, development aid, and major investments, China has become a key partner in Tanzania’s infrastructure and economic development. This latest export marks a new chapter in expanding agricultural cooperation between the two nations.