Ethiopia: One woman's mission to protect Addis Ababa's abandoned dogs

In Addis Ababa, a young woman has made it her mission to protect thousands of abandoned dogs left to roam the streets of the Ethiopian capital.

Feven Melese has set up a rare shelter on the outskirts of the city, where she provides food and a place to stay for 40 dogs.

With her team of animal carers, they also feed about 700 stray dogs every week in Addis Ababa.

"People in Ethiopia buy expensive dogs, but the streets are full of stray dogs. This is not appropriate in my [opinion]," she said.

Feven Melese holds a dog that was abandoned on the streets of the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 7 September 2025 AP Photo

The 29-year-old music graduate said the idea to open a shelter came from witnessing animal abuse growing up. "It has been my childhood dream," she said. "I want to be their voice because they are voiceless."

Melese and her team also hope to change the widespread perception in Ethiopia that dogs are protectors working for humans, not pets to be cared for.

People "expect a dog to be a guardian, so they tie dogs and they become a bit aggressive. There is no attachment and they just want them for their benefit," said dog shelter caregiver Biruk Dejene. "We are doing a little bit of awareness on that as well."

Melese said she has found new homes for more than 300 dogs in the past two years. She said many in Ethiopia do not treat these animals with care and let them go when they become inconvenient.

Many dog owners abandon them as they move into new residential apartments whose landlords enforce a no-pet policy.

There are an estimated 200,000 unclaimed dogs roaming the streets of Addis Ababa. As skyscrapers rise in the fast-growing capital, they have fewer places to hide.

"Here in Saris area, there are now dogs that come out at night from unknown places. They do not allow people to pass on the road and can be aggressive, even biting," said Addis Ababa resident Yonad Bezabih.

"They are very dangerous for the community as their owners are unknown. We are very worried," he added.

Luna Solomon, a dog shelter caregiver plays with stray dogs that were abandoned on the streets at a shelter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 7 September 2025 AP Photo

Authorities have also expressed concern about the spread of diseases like rabies. In recent months they have faced criticism following local media reports that thousands of stray dogs were poisoned ahead of major events because of an incident in which a resident was bitten.

Addis Ababa's city administration says there are government plans to begin a dog registration and vaccination programme to ensure dog owners behave responsibly.

Stray dogs that were abandoned on the streets rest at a shelter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 7 September 2025 AP Photo

But veterinarians say rabies remains a serious public health concern and they doubt whether the resources for vaccination, sterilisation and sheltering are sufficient.

Melese and her friends hope the government will consider mass vaccinations, neutering programmes, and incentivised adoption to help give stray dogs a second chance at a home.