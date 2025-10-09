Health crisis fuels protests across Morocco as citizens demand accountability

As Rachida Abdous flips through her late husband’s medical records, she’s still searching for answers. He died suddenly while receiving care at a private clinic. “They decided to operate without even discussing it with us,” she says. “Later that night, a security guard told me my husband had died, the doctors had already gone home.”

Rachida’s story is not unique, and it's helping fuel a wave of anger sweeping across Morocco.

From Rabat to Casablanca, thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks, denouncing what they say is government neglect of public health services. Protesters accuse the government of pouring billions into preparing to host international football tournaments while hospitals remain overcrowded and under-equipped.

“It’s overcrowded. People are lying outside, waiting and sleeping. You go for treatment, but return with another illness,” Rachida says. “Even if a hospital looks nice from the outside, inside it’s chaos.”

A male protester in the capital added: “These are hospitals of the dead, no basic facilities. That’s why we’re calling for the resignation of the Minister of Health and the entire government.”

The public’s frustration is growing ahead of a highly anticipated speech by King Mohammed VI, set for Friday, October 10, at the opening of the new parliamentary session. Many hope the monarch will address the deepening crisis.