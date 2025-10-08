Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Gold prices hit historic $4,000 mark amid global uncertainty

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

USA

Gold prices surged to an all-time high this week, with futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange briefly topping $4,000 per ounce on Monday — the first time in history the precious metal has reached that level.

In Asian trading on Tuesday, London spot gold also neared a record, touching $3,980 per ounce during intraday trading.

Analysts say the surge reflects investor anxiety over political and economic instability, including a possible U.S. government shutdown and mounting uncertainties in France and Japan.

Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset in times of crisis, and experts suggest continued volatility in global markets could keep prices elevated in the near term.

According to CNBC, the rally underscores investors’ growing shift away from riskier assets amid fears of slowing economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..