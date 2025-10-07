UNESCO poised for historic leadership change

UNESCO is set to welcome its first-ever Director-General from the Arab world after Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled el-Anani, was nominated by the organization’s Executive Board on Monday.

If confirmed by the General Conference in November, el-Anani, 54, will take over an agency facing major financial and political challenges — including the recent U.S. withdrawal and growing global divisions over conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Speaking after his nomination, el-Anani pledged to serve all nations equally, promising a leadership that strengthens UNESCO’s role in education, science, culture, communication, and information — all treated as “global public goods.”

Khaled el-Anani, UNESCO Director-General nominee: “If elected in November by the General Conference, I will serve all nations and peoples as a Director-General for all — working with you to build a UNESCO that serves everyone without distinction or discrimination, and that makes a tangible, positive difference in people’s lives through education, science, culture, communication, and information.”

A renowned Egyptologist, el-Anani oversaw major heritage initiatives including the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and projects to revive tourism. His priorities are expected to include cultural preservation, educational equity, and restoring international cooperation — including efforts to bring the United States back into the UNESCO fold.

His election would mark a symbolic milestone for Arab and African representation at the head of the Paris-based U.N. agency, which has faced years of financial strain and accusations of politicization.