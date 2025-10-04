Egypt accuses Ethiopia of "reckless" Nile management as flooding fears rise

Egypt has launched a sharp diplomatic offensive against Ethiopia, accusing its upstream neighbor of "reckless and irresponsible" management of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) after unilateral water releases were linked to severe flooding in Sudan, raising fears for Egyptian lands and lives.

In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation condemned Ethiopia's actions as a violation of international law.

The ministry asserted that "reckless unilateral measures" in operating the "illegal dam" represent a "direct threat to the lives and security of the peoples of the downstream states."

It further charged that Ethiopia's practices "expose beyond doubt the falsehood" of its previous claims of causing no harm.

The inaugurated dam at the center of the storm

The accusations center on the management of the GERD, a $5 billion mega-dam that Ethiopia officially inaugurated on September 9.

The dam, located on the Blue Nile, is Africa's largest hydroelectric facility and can hold up to 74 billion cubic meters of water.

Egypt alleges that Ethiopia opened the dam's gates without coordination, causing a sudden convergence of water that, combined with heavy rainfall, submerged Sudanese villages and agricultural lands.

Precautionary measures and a stark warning

In response to the rising threat, Egyptian authorities have activated emergency protocols.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned that water levels are expected to rise through October, threatening northern governorates.

Local authorities in areas like Beheira and Monufia have ordered evacuations of riverside homes, with reports of floodwaters already submitting lands in the Ashmoun District.

The crisis has escalated diplomatic tensions. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt "fully retains its right... to defend its existential interests and water rights by all means and tools," underscoring the high stakes in the long-running dispute over the Nile's waters.