Zidane's son Luca named in Algeria squad for 2026 world cup qualifiers

In a move blending football legacy with national pride, Luca Zidane, the 27-year-old goalkeeper and son of French legend Zinédine Zidane, received his first call-up to the Algerian national team on Thursday, potentially helping the side secure its 2026 World Cup qualification.

Luca Zidane, who previously represented France at youth levels, had his change of national eligibility officially approved by FIFA last month.

Qualifying for Algeria through his father's heritage—Zinédine Zidane's parents emigrated from the Kabylie region—the goalkeeper is now one of three shot-stoppers named by coach Vladimir Petkovic for crucial upcoming qualifiers.

On the cusp of world cup qualification

The call-up comes at a pivotal moment. Algeria leads its qualifying group and needs just one victory from its final two matches against Somalia and Uganda to book its ticket to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Luca Zidane's inclusion adds depth to a squad on the verge of returning to the global stage for the first time since 2014.

Carrying a legendary name forward

The decision marks a significant moment for the Zidane family.

While his father, Zinédine, led France to World Cup glory in 1998, Luca now has the opportunity to forge his own international legacy with Algeria.

Currently playing for Granada in Spain's second division, the goalkeeper brings experience from Real Madrid's academy and La Liga, poised to contribute to the North African nation's footballing ambitions.