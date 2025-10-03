African penguin faces extinction despite new protections

The African Penguin, once numbering in the millions, has now dwindled to fewer than 9,900 breeding pairs, raising fears it could vanish within a decade. Conservationists warn that overfishing of sardines and anchovies, combined with habitat loss and predators, is driving the species toward extinction.

At Stony Point colony near Cape Town, researchers are working to boost survival by using artificial nests.

Adrienne Johnson-Europa, Penguin Monitor: "Artificial nests are used to lessen the environmental exposure to the penguins when they are breeding… to protect them from predators… and it also helps with breeding, and protecting their chicks and eggs."

A landmark court ruling this year forced South Africa’s government to establish no-fishing zones near key colonies, reducing competition for food during the breeding season.

Nicky Stander, Conservation Manager, SANCCOB: "These closures are beneficial… but once juveniles fledge, they travel large distances and need to find food. Bearing in mind the juveniles are inexperienced and not very good hunters, the survival is less than 50%. And so, if there’s less food availability, you can only imagine how difficult that is."

Experts say stricter fishing limits will be crucial if Africa’s only penguin is to survive. For now, conservationists hope the legal victory will buy precious time to keep the species from disappearing forever.