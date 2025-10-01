UN approves stronger mandate for Kenya-led force in Haiti

The UN Security Council has voted to strengthen the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti, transforming it into a "Gang Suppression Force" with the authority to detain suspected gang members, a major shift from its previously limited role.

The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Panama, passed with a 12-0 vote. Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained. South Korea’s Deputy Permanent Representative Sangjin Kim confirmed its adoption as Resolution 2793.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz welcomed the move, saying, “The adoption of this resolution offers Haiti hope… hope that has been rapidly slipping away as terrorist gangs expanded their territory, raped, pillaged, murdered, and terrorized the Haitian population.”

Haiti’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ericq Pierre, called the resolution a “decisive turning point” in the country’s fight against escalating gang violence.

The Kenya-led force, which began deploying in June 2024, remains under 1,000 troops due to funding shortages, far short of its planned 2,500.

Since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, gangs have seized control of 90 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and expanded into rural areas, unleashing a wave of kidnappings, sexual violence, and lawlessness.