Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Nigeria:Dangote refinery resumes petrol sales in naira

An oil tank farm, seen during the opening ceremony of Africa’s biggest oil refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, May 22, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Nigeria

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reinstated the sale of petrol in the local Nigerian naira, reversing a brief suspension that had sparked concerns over fuel availability and pricing stability in Africa's largest economy.

In a notice to customers late Saturday, the refinery announced the immediate resumption of naira payments, attributing the swift reversal to the intervention of the chairman of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee.

Customers were urged to place new orders for self-collection or delivery to designated locations across the country.

This move aims to calm markets after the initial halt to local currency sales created uncertainty about the domestic fuel supply.

Underlying crude supply challenges

The temporary suspension had highlighted ongoing difficulties at the massive refinery, which began supplying the domestic market earlier this year.

As Africa's largest refinery, it has faced challenges in securing a steady stream of crude oil feedstock, a symptom of Nigeria's broader oil production issues.

The resumption of naira sales signals a temporary resolution, but the incident underscores the fragility of Nigeria's quest for fuel self-sufficiency.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..