Cholera vaccination campaign launched in Darfur targeting over 1.8 million people

FILE - A Sudanese girl receives an oral cholera vaccine during a 10-day vaccination campaign conducted by health ministry workers in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

A massive cholera vaccination campaign kicked off in Darfur on 21 September 2025, targeting 1.86 million people across six localities. This urgent response comes as cholera spreads rapidly, over 12,000 cases and 358 deaths reported in Darfur alone since May.

With the conflict crippling health services and safe water access, WHO, UNICEF, and Sudan’s Ministry of Health, backed by Gavi and ICG partners, mobilized vaccines through challenging cross-border operations.

The campaign launched in Nyala and Ad Daein, with plans to expand to Tawila before month’s end. WHO teams are on the ground, training vaccinators, transporting supplies, and monitoring progress to ensure success.

Cholera thrives in poor water and sanitation conditions. Alongside vaccines, clean water, hygiene, and fast treatment are key to stopping its deadly spread. This 10-day campaign aims to reach 97% of the population in affected areas, protecting lives and restoring hope in Sudan’s hardest-hit regions.

