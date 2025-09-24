DRC President Tshisekedi urges UN to recognize "silent genocide" in eastern Congo

At the 2025 UN General Assembly, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi issued a stark warning to the international community, describing the ongoing violence in eastern Congo as a “silent genocide.”

Speaking before world leaders, Tshisekedi made an urgent appeal for international recognition of the crisis and demanded concrete action. “The withdrawal of Rwandan troops, the end of their support to the M23, and the restoration of the authority of the Congolese State over all the occupied areas constitute non-negotiable conditions for a lasting peace,” he declared.

Eastern DRC, a region rich in minerals, has been gripped by conflict for over three decades. Violence has escalated sharply since 2021 with the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which the United Nations reports is receiving military backing from neighboring Rwanda. A recent UN investigation has pointed to possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

Tshisekedi called on the UN and its member states to go beyond words. “Recognize the Congolese genocide, support our struggle for truth and justice, and help us finally build a lasting peace in the heart of Africa,” he said.

He also urged the UN to impose targeted sanctions on those responsible for war crimes and economic crimes, and to disrupt the illicit mineral trade that continues to fuel the violence. “For decades, minerals have financed war and human tragedy,” he emphasized.