“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing as lawyers push for near-immediate release

Lawyers for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are urging a federal judge in New York to sentence him to no more than 14 months in prison when he learns his fate on October 3rd. That would mean near-immediate release, since Combs has already spent over a year behind bars following his conviction on two Mann Act charges related to prostitution. Each charge carries up to ten years, but his defense team argues the jury’s decision to acquit him of racketeering and sex-trafficking shows he should not face a heavy sentence.

They describe Combs’s time in jail as harrowing — from suicide watch and unsafe living conditions to an incident with an inmate armed with a shiv. His lawyers say his once-glittering career has collapsed: businesses shuttered, a Hulu reality series canceled, and his children suffering lost opportunities amid dozens of civil suits.

Prosecutors are expected to push for a much longer sentence, but Combs’s attorneys insist their client is a changed man — sober, mentoring inmates, and ready to rebuild his life. The Grammy winner’s sentencing will determine whether his comeback begins now, or years down the road.