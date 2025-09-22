Vote count underway in Guinea as junta leader eyes presidency

Vote counting was underway in some polling stations in Guinea Sunday evening in the referendum on a draft constitution that could allow the leader of the country’s junta to run for the presidency.

The referendum, which is a key step in the country’s transition from military to civilian rule, is being closely monitored in the coup-battered region, with critics calling it a power grab.

Some say it is a way for General Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power by force four years ago, to seek the presidency and legitimize his military rule. Many of Guinea’s political parties were dissolved last year, and the three main opposition parties were suspended weeks before the referendum, making it impossible for them to organize rallies and speak to the population.

The opposition called for a boycott of the vote. Outside a polling station in the capital, Conakry, clothing seller Ibrahima Sory Diallo said he didn't vote, because the coup leaders broke their promises of respecting the country's laws.

The general remains popular with much of the population, and many young people have been enamored with his vision of a prosperous, developed Guinea. There are 6.7 million eligible voters and the referendum needs a turnout of at least 50% to pass. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time and were expected to close at 6 p.m., though some stations extended voting time.

The referendum was organized by the Directorate General of Elections, a new body that will oversee the vote count and whose two heads were elected by Doumbouya.

Elections are expected to follow in December. Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken over.