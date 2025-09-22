Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC set to replace ban on cobalt exports with strict annual quotas

Miners work at the D4 Gakombe coltan mining quarry in Rubaya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s top cobalt producer is lifting its export ban starting October 16th. Congo will now control global supply through strict annual export quotas, the country’s strategic minerals regulator announced Sunday.

For the rest of 2025, miners will be allowed to export up to 18,125 tonnes of cobalt, a key material in electric vehicle batteries. Annual caps will rise to 96,600 tonnes for both 2026 and 2027.

The ban, in place since February after cobalt prices hit a nine-year low, had triggered force majeure declarations from major producers, including mining giant Glencore.

The quota system, backed by Glencore but opposed by CMOC, aims to reduce oversupply, support prices, and tighten market control, especially in the face of rising conflict in eastern Congo, where illegal mining is helping fuel violence by M23 rebels.

Congo’s artisanal mining sector, largely unregulated, remains a challenge for global traceability and ethical sourcing.

The regulator says 10% of cobalt exports will now be reserved for strategic national projects, and it can buy back any stockpiles that exceed company quotas.

Quotas may be adjusted based on market trends or local refining progress.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..