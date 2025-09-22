DRC set to replace ban on cobalt exports with strict annual quotas

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s top cobalt producer is lifting its export ban starting October 16th. Congo will now control global supply through strict annual export quotas, the country’s strategic minerals regulator announced Sunday.

For the rest of 2025, miners will be allowed to export up to 18,125 tonnes of cobalt, a key material in electric vehicle batteries. Annual caps will rise to 96,600 tonnes for both 2026 and 2027.

The ban, in place since February after cobalt prices hit a nine-year low, had triggered force majeure declarations from major producers, including mining giant Glencore.

The quota system, backed by Glencore but opposed by CMOC, aims to reduce oversupply, support prices, and tighten market control, especially in the face of rising conflict in eastern Congo, where illegal mining is helping fuel violence by M23 rebels.

Congo’s artisanal mining sector, largely unregulated, remains a challenge for global traceability and ethical sourcing.

The regulator says 10% of cobalt exports will now be reserved for strategic national projects, and it can buy back any stockpiles that exceed company quotas.

Quotas may be adjusted based on market trends or local refining progress.