Ivory Coast polls: Laurent Gbagbo vows not to support any other candidate

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo has stated that he will not endorse any candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Despite being declared ineligible to run in the upcoming election, Gbagbo has announced that he will not support any of the candidates approved by the Constitutional Council.

His party spokesperson, Me Habiba Touré, stated that a lack of consensus and legitimacy among the candidates prevented any endorsement."

Touré emphasized that the candidates put forward by the Constitutional Council do not represent the larger political parties in the country.

Among the top contenders in the country's top seat are Simone Gbagbo, the former wife of Laurent Gbagbo.

Gbagbo, who has consistently opposed the current President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a fourth term, calls this situation a violation of constitutional law.

The fundamental Ivorian law limits presidents to two terms, but the Council argues that a new constitution adopted in 2016 reset the term counter.

Political tensions are escalating as Gbagbo and fellow opposition leader Tidjane Thiam find themselves ineligible to participate in the election due to legal and nationality-related issues, respectively.

Among the five qualified candidates is the incumbent president, Alassane Ouattara, along with others who were once allied with Gbagbo.

In light of these developments, Gbagbo has called for 'democratic and peaceful actions' to contest Ouattara's fourth term.

However, the government spokesperson, Amadou Coulibaly, has issued warnings that any challenges to the Constitutional Council's decisions will face legal consequences.