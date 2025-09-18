UN at 80: global leaders gather next week for UN General Assembly in New York

World leaders will gather in New York next week for the UN General Assembly and Secretary-General António Guterres has framed the meeting as a critical opportunity for problem-solving, not point-scoring, against a backdrop of raging conflicts, climate crisis, and pressing need to reform the 80-year-old institution itself.

In his opening remarks, Secretary-General Guterres set a sober tone for the week, which also marks the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding.

He described an assembly convening in “turbulent, even uncharted waters,” citing widening geopolitical divides, escalating impunity for conflicts, and an overheating planet.

With nearly 150 heads of state present, Guterres stressed that the gathering is an opportunity the international community cannot afford to miss.

“People are demanding answers and action,” he stated, specifically calling for solutions for peace in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and a pathway to a two-state solution in the Middle East.

The UN80 initiative: streamlining for a new era

Founded in 1945 with 51 members to maintain international peace and security, the UN now has 193 member states and a mission that has vastly expanded.

To mark its anniversary, Guterres has launched the UN80 Initiative, a major reform effort aimed at ensuring the organization’s relevance.

Chaired by Guy Ryder, the initiative will assess the UN’s effectiveness in an era where multilateralism is under unprecedented strain.

“This is an opportune moment to reflect on our effectiveness,” Ryder stated, acknowledging the significant challenges facing the institution.

Three tracks for transformation

The UN80 reform will proceed on three parallel tracks.

The first focuses on internal efficiency, seeking to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and optimize the UN’s global footprint by relocating some functions to lower-cost duty stations.

The second will involve a comprehensive review of the organization’s countless mandate documents to eliminate outdated tasks and better prioritize its objectives.

The third and most ambitious track will evaluate the potential need for structural changes and realignment across the entire UN System to create a nimbler, more impactful organization capable of meeting the urgent demands of the 21st century.