Hundreds attend funeral services for 31 journalists killed by Israeli strikes on Yemen

Hundreds of people attended the funeral services Tuesday for 31 reporters killed in Israeli airstrikes last week in Yemen.

Coffin after coffin, carrying the bodies of the 31 journalists killed in last week’s Israeli strikes on Yemen.

Hundreds of people came to the al-Shaab mosque in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, to pay their respects to the slain reporters. The caskets were then picked up and paraded with an honour guard.

The strike last Wednesday targeted Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Sana’a after a drone launched by the Houthis breached Israeli defenses and struck an airport in the country’s south.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes hit residential areas, a military headquarters and a petrol station in the capital, according to the health ministry in the Houthi-held northwest of Yemen.

Dozens of people were killed, including the journalists.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to Houthi drone and missile salvoes at Israel.

The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.