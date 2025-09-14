WHO: Cholera deaths up by 50% in 2024

Deaths from cholera rose by 50 percent globally in 2024 compared to the previous year, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The WHO’s statistics also showed that reported cases of the disease were up by 5 percent.

In all, nearly 560,000 infections were reported across 60 countries and regions. More than 6,000 people died from the disease. In 2023, cholera was reported in just 45 countries and regions.

Most cases were in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, which collectively accounted for 98 percent of infections.

The case fatality ratio for Africa increased from 1.4 percent in 2023 to 1.9 percent in 2024, the WHO said.

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine caused by a bacterium. It spreads rapidly through feces-contaminated water.

Conflict, climate change, population displacement, and long-term deficiencies in water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure are fueling the rise of the disease.

Preliminary data show that the global cholera crisis continues into 2025, with 31 countries and regions reporting outbreaks since the beginning of the year.