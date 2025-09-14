WHO: Cholera deaths up by 50% in 2024

Health
Deaths from cholera rose by 50 percent globally in 2024 compared to the previous year, the World Heath Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
The WHO’s statistics also showed that reported cases of the disease were up by 5 percent.
In all, nearly 560,000 infections were reported across 60 countries and regions. More than 6,000 people died from the disease. In 2023, cholera was reported in just 45 countries and regions.
Most cases were in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, which collectively accounted for 98 percent of infections.
The case fatality ratio for Africa increased from 1.4 percent in 2023 to 1.9 percent in 2024, the WHO said.
Cholera is an infection of the small intestine caused by a bacterium. It spreads rapidly through feces-contaminated water.
Conflict, climate change, population displacement, and long-term deficiencies in water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure are fueling the rise of the disease.
Preliminary data show that the global cholera crisis continues into 2025, with 31 countries and regions reporting outbreaks since the beginning of the year.
01:01
US limits new Covid-19 vaccines to high-risk groups, removes Pfizer for under-5s
01:11
Africa launches Cholera response plan as Sudan faces deadly surge
01:20
Global crisis: billions still without safe water and sanitation – WHO
01:16
Cholera spreads from Sudan to Chad, kills 63 in eastern province
01:59
South Africa’s HIV fight at risk after $427M US aid cut
Go to video
Growing concerns in West Africa about health risks from use of unregulated sexual stimulants