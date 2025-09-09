US and Egypt co-host Bright Star 25 joint military exercises

The Bright Star 25 military exercises are wrapping up after almost two weeks of training in Egypt.

The biennial multinational event began in 1980 following the signing of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel.

Co-hosted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Egyptian Armed Forces, Bright Star is one of the largest joint military exercises in the world.

Colonel Lee Breard, is CENTCOM's Director of Exercises:

"The scope and scale of Bright Star 25 has grown immensely. If you look at today's exercise that we've been developing for the past 18 months, we have over 40 countries participating and observing and over 8,500 soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines from all over the world that have come to Egypt into the Alexandria region to show partnership and to train shoulder to shoulder."

According to CENTCOM, the exercises are aimed at strengthening collective defense capabilities, improving regional security, and reinforcing strategic partnerships.

Bright Star 25 concludes on September 10.