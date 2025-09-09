President Sisi orders authorities to review clemency request for activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

A glimmer of hope for Alaa Abd el-Fattah after Egypt’s President Sisi ordered authorities to study a possible pardon for the well-known blogger and activist.

The 43-year-old joint Egyptian-British national is a symbol of resistance to authoritarian rule and has spent much of the last decade in prison.

His mother Laila Soueif has been a tireless campaigner for her son’s release, going on hunger strike and appealing to the British government for support.

Leila Soueif, mother of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stands outside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Now, according to Egypt’s National Council for Human Rights, Sisi has ordered relevant authorities to review a petition requesting clemency for several convicts, including Abd el-Fattah.

Abd el-Fattah rose to prominence during the Arab Spring uprising that toppled Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011. He then challenged the tough crackdown on dissent following a military takeover led by Sisi in 2013.

He was jailed in 2014 – the same year Sisi assumed the presidency - for protesting without permission.

He has been serving a five-year sentence imposed in December 2021 for sharing a social media post about a prisoner's death.

Abd el-Fattah should have been released last year but Egyptian authorities refused to count more than two years he spent in pre-trial detention and ordered him to be held until January 2027.

The pardon decision is expected within the next few days.