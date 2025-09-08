Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch drone attack, hitting Israel's Ramon International Airport

A drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck southern Israel Sunday, hitting Ramon International Airport near Eilat and forcing a shutdown of airspace in the region.

According to the Israeli military, multiple drones were launched some intercepted, but at least one made impact, damaging the airport’s passenger hall. One person was lightly injured by shrapnel.

The Houthis claimed responsibility, calling it a “qualitative military operation,” warning that “enemy airports are unsafe.”

This comes just weeks after an Israeli airstrike in Sanaa killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi.

Since then, the rebels have escalated attacks firing drones, missiles, and now cluster munitions, which are harder to intercept.

Ramon Airport, Israel’s secondary hub near the Red Sea, opened in 2019. While smaller than Ben Gurion Airport, its closure raises growing concerns over regional air safety amid escalating conflict.