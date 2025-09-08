Andre Onana set for loan move to Trabzonspor amidst Man-United criticism

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana is poised to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan.

While the transfer is still in the works, insiders predict a swift resolution, enabling the talented Cameroonian keeper to make his debut as early as Sunday against Fenerbahçe.

With the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday, there's ample time to finalize this deal.

Onana, currently on international duty with Cameroon, was also a target for Galatasaray, but the Turkish giants opted for Ugurcan Cakir instead.

This leaves Trabzonspor eager to secure a key player, with sources within the club believing Onana could make a significant impact on their season.

This move comes in the wake of the recent signing of Senne Lammens by Manchester United, which has paved the way for Onana's departure.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying chapter in the goalkeeper's career.

Onana has recently been criticized by Manchester United supporters and other football pundits for his poor performance in keeping the post secure.