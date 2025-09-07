Chinese technology shines at Aviation Africa Summit 2025 in Rwanda

Chinese technologies shone at the ninth edition of the Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition, which was held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, from Thursday to Friday, boosting more exploration on China-Africa cooperation in low-altitude economy.

Under the theme of "Collaborating to unlock Africa's growth - How can Africa deliver a sustainable aviation industry?", the event attracted 1,700 aviation industry professionals who engaged in-depth discussions on challenges facing the African aviation industry and the new opportunities brought about by technologies, as well as more than 100 companies that showcased their cutting-edge products.

Opening the summit, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said that the high cost of air travel remains a barrier to tourism and connectivity across Africa.

Noting that Africa's skies must be opened up to better serve citizens, businesses, and the wider economy, Kagame urged governments and industry leaders to collaborate to make aviation more affordable and sustainable.

'Flying taxi' makes maiden flight

The EH216-S, a groundbreaking pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle produced by EHang, a world's leading urban air mobility technology platform company from China, was the centerpiece of the exhibition. With the witness of the Rwandan president and Chinese representatives, the electric vertical take-off and land (eVTOL) aircraft made its maiden flight in Africa.

Melissa Rusanganwa, head of International Cooperation at the Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA), experienced the flight herself.

"I'm feeling great. It's really exciting to see this here in Rwanda. So we hope to have this technology, such technology in Africa," said Rusanganwa.

The EH216-S is capable of carrying two passengers with a maximum payload of 220 kilograms. Powered by 16 propellers, the vehicle can take off and land vertically and cruise at a speed of up to 130 kilometers per hour at an altitude of under 1,000 meters, with a maximum range of 30 kilogram in a straight line.

It is the world's first eVTOL aircraft to have obtained a type certificate, production license, and standard airworthiness certificate.

Data shows that Africa accounts for approximately 17 percent of the world's population, yet its share of global air transport volume is less than five percent. This gap reflects the immense potential for low-altitude economic development in Africa and the urgent issues that need to be addressed.