Death toll rises after deadly landslide levels Darfur village

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

People gather in silence, praying where the village of Tarrasin once stood, paying their respects in the shadow of unthinkable loss.

A catastrophic landslide wiped out this part of Sudan’s Darfur region. So far, 375 bodies have been recovered and laid to rest. But the Sudan Liberation Movement warns the death toll could climb to 1,000.

The UN says the full scale of the disaster is still unclear. The region is remote, nearly unreachable, fueling fears that an entire community has vanished.

Sudan is already battling a brutal two-year war. Now, nature has added to the misery.

The landslide struck the Marrah Mountains, a World Heritage site known for its cooler climate and rainfall, a rare sanctuary, now shattered.

Most of the conflict-stricken Darfur region has become mostly inaccessible for the U.N. and aid groups, given crippling restrictions and fighting between the military and the RSF.

