Rapper Cardi B cleared of assaulting security guard

A California court has cleared American rapper, Cardi B, of assaulting a security guard in 2018.

The $24m case was brought by Emani Ellis who alleged the then-pregnant singer cut her cheek with a fingernail and spat on her at a Beverly Hills obstetrician.

The 12-member Los Angeles court jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a unanimous verdict siding with the Grammy-winning recording artist.

They found that the former security officer had failed to convincingly prove allegations that Cardi B had physically attacked her.

In two days of testimony last week that were livestreamed, the hip-hop star testified she feared that Ellis was going to make her pregnancy public.

She acknowledged that the two argued, but said it never got physical.

“I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman," she said after her win. "I did not touch that girl. I didn’t lay my hands on that girl.”

The rapper added that she would not go easy on the next person who tried to do a “frivolous lawsuit” against her.

“I’m going to counter-sue, and I’m gonna make you pay, because this is not OK,” she said outside the courthouse.