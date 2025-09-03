Pope Leo XIV urges international community to respond to crisis in Sudan

Catholic Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday urged the international community to provide humanitarian aid for the suffering people in war-ravaged Sudan.

Speaking at his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square, he also asked for prayers for those affected by Sunday’s devastating landslide in the country’s Darfur region.

More than 1,000 people are believed to have died in the Marra Mountains mudslide, one of the deadliest natural disasters in Sudan’s recent history.

The tragedy comes amid a devastating civil war that has engulfed the country since April 2023.

“Dramatic news is coming out of Sudan, particularly Darfur, in el-Fasher, where numerous civilians are trapped in the city, victims of famine and violence,” he said.

“As if that were not enough, the spread of cholera threatens hundreds of thousands of people who are already exhausted,” he added.

The pontiff called for a humanitarian response for the hundreds of thousands of suffering people there.

Darfur is the epicentre of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and has become inaccessible for the United Nations and aid groups.

“I am closer than ever to the Sudanese people, especially families, children, and displaced persons. I pray for all the victims,” the pontiff said.

He appealed for diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict that has plunged the country into famine and has led to accusations of genocide in the western Darfur region.

“It is time to initiate a serious, sincere and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity, and peace to the people of Sudan,” the Pope said.

It is estimated that up to 150,000 people had been killed since the start of hostilities and that about 12 million have fled their homes.

Humanitarian organisations say the war has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.