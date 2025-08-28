Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Measles outbreak kills 17 in Indonesia’s east java

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Trisnadi/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Epidemics

At least 17 people, mostly children, have died following a measles outbreak in East Java, Indonesia, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said he will travel to Sumenep, the hardest-hit district, to oversee emergency measures. He linked the outbreak to disruptions in vaccination programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many children unprotected.

“Measles can actually be prevented through immunization, so we will revamp our immunization strategy to make it more effective,” Sadikin told reporters.

Authorities have launched a mass vaccination drive, aiming to reach 95% of children in Sumenep by mid-September. More than 9,800 doses of measles vaccine have already been distributed, alongside vitamin A supplements to boost immunity.

Local officials say the campaign will continue until September 14, as health experts warn measles can be fatal if left untreated.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..