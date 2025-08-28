Measles outbreak kills 17 in Indonesia’s east java

Epidemics
At least 17 people, mostly children, have died following a measles outbreak in East Java, Indonesia, health officials confirmed Wednesday.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said he will travel to Sumenep, the hardest-hit district, to oversee emergency measures. He linked the outbreak to disruptions in vaccination programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many children unprotected.
“Measles can actually be prevented through immunization, so we will revamp our immunization strategy to make it more effective,” Sadikin told reporters.
Authorities have launched a mass vaccination drive, aiming to reach 95% of children in Sumenep by mid-September. More than 9,800 doses of measles vaccine have already been distributed, alongside vitamin A supplements to boost immunity.
Local officials say the campaign will continue until September 14, as health experts warn measles can be fatal if left untreated.
