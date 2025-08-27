Nigeria suspends Abuja–Kaduna train service after derailment

A derailment on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor has prompted authorities to suspend train services and launch a full-scale investigation.

On Tuesday at 11:09 a.m., a train from Abuja derailed between Kubwa and Asham stations, narrowly avoiding disaster. Emergency responders quickly mobilized, evacuating 618 people, including 583 passengers, 15 crew members, 8 cleaners, 11 catering staff, and one medical professional.

One passenger described the terrifying moment: “We just heard a loud screech, then suddenly everything shook. People were screaming as the coaches lifted and fell on their sides.”

Thankfully, seven passengers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The remaining evacuees were safely returned to Idu and Kubwa stations via a rescue train.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced a temporary suspension of all services on the route. A refund has been issued to affected ticket holders, and the Federal Ministry of Transport has begun formal investigations.

At the same time, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has deployed a forensic team to the site to determine the cause and recommend measures to prevent future incidents.

This derailment adds to a worrying trend: Nigeria's rail network has seen 188 derailments in six years, with recurring issues such as vandalism, poor maintenance, and weak security controls. Critics now demand more robust infrastructure upkeep and modern safety systems.