Africa launches Cholera response plan as Sudan faces deadly surge

Africa is stepping up efforts to tackle cholera with the launch of a new continental emergency preparedness and response plan… This comes as Sudan battles a sharp surge in infections, recording over a thousand new cases in just one week.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in partnership with the World Health Organization, has unveiled a continental cholera emergency preparedness and response plan in Lusaka, Zambia. The plan aims to strengthen early detection systems, rapid response capacity, and cross-border cooperation as the continent faces recurrent outbreaks, often fueled by climate shocks and fragile health systems.

The urgency of the initiative is underscored by the situation in Sudan. The country has reported more than 1,200 new cholera cases and 36 deaths in just one week, according to health officials. Since the outbreak began in May, at least 158 people have died. Sudan’s conflict and collapsing infrastructure have slowed access to treatment, making the crisis even harder to contain.

Health experts warn that without coordinated action, cholera—which is both preventable and treatable—could continue to spread widely. The new African plan is being hailed as a critical step to save lives and strengthen resilience against future outbreaks.

Authorities stress that investing in clean water, sanitation, and vaccines remains central to ending cholera’s deadly toll across Africa.