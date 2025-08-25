Ethiopia's Amhara targets 7.4 million children in new school enrollment drive

As millions of children in Ethiopia remain out-of-school, the Amhara region has launched a massive registration campaign.

The Regional State Education Bureau says it plans to enrol 7.4 million students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

It has allocated a large budget to train over 10,000 teachers and school leaders, while more than 24,000 other educators have also received training through the Ministry of Education.

Data from the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, shows that 4.4 million children in Amhara did not attend school last year, the highest number in Ethiopia.

Over the past two years, armed conflict and insecurity have prevented millions of students from returning to classrooms.

Officials say the impacts of climate change – include floods and drought – have also severely challenged the region’s education system.

Research has shown that out-of-school children are vulnerable to many challenges, including involuntary labour, substance abuse, and depression.

In the case of girls, the negative impact includes being forced into arranged marriages and early pregnancy.

Concerned parents have launched campaigns using slogans such as “No child should be out of school” and “Building tomorrow through education today”.

Education officials say that in March 2025, more than 3,600 schools in Amhara remain closed due to insecurity.

In addition, teachers and school leaders continue to face threats, including kidnapping, murder, and displacement.

The bureau says an estimated $800 million are needed to repair schools damaged by years of conflict and resume educational activities.

UNICEF’s January 2025 report said over nine million children nationwide are out of school due to conflict, displacement, natural disasters, and economic hardships.

It added that more than 6,000 schools remain closed, and over 10,000 have been damaged or destroyed.

Amhara’s registration campaign runs from 25 August to 5 September, with classes set to begin on 16 September.