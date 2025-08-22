Stalled peace talks in Doha as Congo and M23 remain deadlocked

High-stakes negotiations between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group have finally opened in Doha, amid a climate of deep mistrust and a fundamental deadlock over the release of prisoners. The talks, which began on Wednesday, August 20, after a significant delay, are already threatened by both sides' refusal to compromise on this critical initial issue.

The dialogue, originally scheduled for August 8, was postponed due to a resurgence of fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The delay drew frustration from international observers, including the United States, and required renewed diplomatic pressure from host nation Qatar to bring the parties back to the table.

The primary stated goal of this new round is to ensure the full implementation of the Declaration of Principles signed by both parties in Doha on July 19.

However, progress is immediately blocked by a single, intractable problem: the M23's demand for the release of its imprisoned members.

The Congolese government in Kinshasa is currently firmly opposed to a unilateral release, insisting instead that the matter be addressed only as part of a final, comprehensive peace agreement.

M23's "minimalist" delegation signals firm stance

Reflecting its uncompromising position, the AFC/M23 group has sent a deliberately small delegation to the talks, consisting of only two seasoned negotiators: René Abandi and Colonel Dieudonné Padiri.

According to sources, their mandate is explicit and narrow: they are authorized to discuss only a ceasefire and the immediate release of their prisoners.

For the rebel group, these are non-negotiable preconditions for any further discussion. This hardline approach suggests a strategic move to force Kinshasa's hand on the prisoner issue before engaging on any other topics.

A distant goal: comprehensive peace

A second, more ambitious goal of the Doha meetings, as confirmed by sources close to the negotiations to RFI, is to reach a final, lasting peace agreement for the restive eastern DRC.

A draft agreement prepared by the mediators is already on the table, awaiting consideration.

However, that comprehensive vision remains distant. The same sources indicate that should the current talks on the preliminary issues show progress, the M23 may then choose to expand its delegation and broaden its negotiating mandate.

For now, the process remains hostage to the initial prisoner dispute, with both sides entrenched in their positions and the path to a lasting peace fraught with obstacles.