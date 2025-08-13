UN-backed mobile court brings justice to South Sudan’s Pibor region

In South Sudan's Pibor area, crimes are a frequent occurrence. But a new mobile court, supported by the United Nations mission to the country, is helping fight this problem.

Greater Pibor is rich with vibrant cultural traditions and history. The communities celebrate their identity through traditional attire, ceremonies, and spiritual practices that bind them together.

However, a more toxic and deadly shared experience is the phenomenon of cattle raiding, combined with sexual violence, and child abduction, which is also deeply embedded in the culture and a major source of conflict between communities.

Too often, the perpetrators of crimes, such as these, go unpunished.

However, a new mobile court, deployed to Pibor with the assistance of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the South Sudan Reconciliation, Stabilization, Resilience Trust Fund, is helping combat this historical impunity.

Over four weeks, the court adjudicated 16 complex criminal cases, resulting in the conviction of five offenders.

Another 10 civil cases, mostly related to land disputes which are often a major source of tension and conflict, were also decided.

A need for a permanent justice system

It is the second time a mobile court has been deployed to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area this year, bringing the total number of cases addressed to 61, with 37 criminal and 24 civil cases.

Seeing justice served inspires more victims to come forward and helps prevent those seeking accountability for crimes from taking the law into their own hands.

While there is a recognition that communities cannot be blamed if they have never experienced justice, there is also a need to demonstrate that formal systems provide a better form of accountability. It is vital to sustain the delivery of justice rather than relying on ad hoc mobile courts.

The South Sudan judiciary, therefore, plans to deploy a permanent judge to the area. UNMISS also helped by building a new courthouse to address the dire state of existing infrastructure.

The mission is also advocating for investment in a new prison and functioning police stations.

To secure the long-promised peace after decades of brutal conflict, it is vital that justice is delivered in places where it has been absent for far too long. Only then will those who have suffered immense harm, be able to rebuild their lives and move towards the better future they deserve.