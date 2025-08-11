Robots fight in boxing match at 2025 World Robot Conference

Robots that are not only able to run, dance and play football but can also sort parts in an assembly line, and even participate in a game of mahjong and boxing were once fantasies only confined to science fiction, but they now feature in a reality unfolding at the ongoing World Robot Conference (WRC) in China's Beijing.

Unitree Robotics, headquartered in East China's Hangzhou, has brought its latest types of humanoid and quadrupedal robots to this expo.

However, the crowd favorite has been a boxing match performed by two of the latest upgraded GI robots. The mechanical boxers punched and defended like real human fighters, while getting up to continue even after being knocked down.

China has a huge advantage when it comes to building new types of robots and electronic products in a very short period. So, I'm very optimistic for the future," Georg, a management consultant from Germany, told China News Service on Monday.