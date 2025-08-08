U.S reevaluates Kenya's NATO status amid concerns over China ties

The U.S. State Department will reassess Kenya’s status as an ally country to NATO amid concerns over the East African country's growing ties to China, Iran, and Russia.

The U.S. Secretary of State will initiate a full-scale review of Kenya’s status as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) to be completed within 180 days.

Washington will scrutinize Kenya’s military and economic ties to China, including its participation in President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, according to the directive submitted by Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) on August 1st.

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are 'co-architects of a new world order'. That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance", Risch said during a speech in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in May,

"Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China”.

Nairobi’s relationship with Iran and Russia, as well as violent extremist groups Al-Shabaab and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces will also be reviewed.

In addition, the Senate mandated the State Department to investigate if President William Ruto’s government has used U.S security intelligence to abduct and torture civilians.

Former U.S President Joe Biden gave Kenya MNNA status in June 2024 as the first sub-Saharan African country.

The designation is given to countries outside the NATO alliance that have a strategic partnership with the U.S armed forces, and comes with several military and financial privileges

If the U.S strips Kenya of its MNNA status, its military could lose access to advanced U.S. defence equipment and participation in joint operations, including the Kenya-led security mission in Haiti.

The implications of the reassessment are global in scale. As a leading power in the Horn of Africa, Kenya plays a crucial role in U.S anti-terror operations in the region.

With diplomatic ties weakening between Nairobi and Washington, the review could create strategic opportunities for Russia and China, who are actively expanding their presence in Africa.