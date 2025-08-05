Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped by an outpost that has been holding Vovchansk for more than a year.

The outpost is manned by the 17th separate motorised infantry battalion of the 57th separate motorised infantry brigade.

"I understand that everything is very difficult, but you Ukrainians are fighting, as the commander said, Tajiks, Uzbeks and the Chinese - everybody's here - Pakistanis," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak and Zelenskyy posed for photos with officers, according to a video released by Ukraine's presidential office.

The coming week could be pivotal in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected in Moscow midweek, just before Trump’s Friday deadline for the Kremlin to stop the killing or face potentially severe economic penalties.

The diplomatic stalemate remains challenging, with Ukraine losing territory on the front line, but showing no signs of a defense collapse.

Trump has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of sanctions, while Russia continues its military advancements.