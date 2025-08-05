Charlize Theron couldn't be happier as she turns 50

Oscar-winning actor, film producer, and philanthropist Charlize Theron turns 50 on Thursday.

Born in South Africa, she modelled in her teens, turning to dancing before an injury forced her to abandon that as a career and try her hand at acting.

After a few smaller parts, she gained attention for her versatility, becoming the first African to win an acting Academy Award for her portrayal of a serial killer in the 2003 biographical film, Monster.

The film also marked her debut as a film producer. A second Oscar nomination followed in 2006 for her leading role in "North Country," and a third in 2020 for "Bombshell".

Although she now holds dual citizenship with the United States, Theron remains deeply committed to the country of her birth.

And says she’s inspired by the late Nelson Mandela who she met on several occasions. On one of those meeting she teased the former South African president that he might be named as her partner.

"Rumours follow me so you might be my next boyfriend. People love to do that to me so I'm just warning you, okay? If it's not George Clooney, it's Nelson Mandela, so there you go, I hope you're okay with that."

She continues to work actively to support young people in southern Africa through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which focuses on health, education, and safety.

On turning 50, Theron says she couldn’t be any happier, adding that she’s lucky to have good genes.

And no, she says she has not had plastic surgery, and thinks Hollywood’s double standards about female actors over 40 is unjust.

"Obviously my face is changing and I am actually OK with it. I prefer my face today than in my twenties,” she says.

In 2008, Theron was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace for her focus on the prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women.

Today, Theron who has two adopted children, is believed to be one the world’s highest paid actors.

A familiar face on big screen blockbusters, she can currently be seen on Netflix in the sequel "The Old Guard 2".