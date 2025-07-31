Canada to back Palestinian state at UN in September - PM Carney

Canada
Canada will officially recognize the State of Palestine in September 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday, aligning with a growing international push to support Palestinian statehood amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Speaking after a high-level Cabinet meeting and conversations with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Carney said Canada’s move would take place at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. “The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Carney declared, adding that the recognition is tied to key conditions.
Among those, the Palestinian Authority must commit to democratic reforms, including holding general elections in 2026 from which Hamas is excluded, and pursuing the demilitarization of the future Palestinian state. “Canada will increase its efforts in supporting strong democratic governance in Palestine,” Carney added.
The announcement follows similar commitments from France and the U.K., marking a significant shift among Western powers traditionally cautious on Palestinian statehood. While largely symbolic, the move adds diplomatic weight to mounting global pressure on Israel amid the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
Over 140 countries already recognize Palestine, but Canada’s decision would signal a notable policy shift, reinforcing calls for a two-state solution grounded in peace and democratic principles.
00:47
Gaza crisis deepens as Netanyahu pushes annexation plan
02:01
For the children of Gaza, hunger is a daily reality with a lasting impact
01:45
In Gaza, gangs and merchants sell food aid at exorbitant prices
00:40
Trump wants expedited deposition from Rupert Murdoch in Epstein case
01:51
France calls on EU to push Israel toward two-state deal
01:00
Palestinians mourn the 11 victims of an attack in Khan Younis