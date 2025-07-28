Islamic State claims responsibility for the Sunday Church attack in DRC

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday for a deadly assault on a church in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as mentioned on its Telegram channel.

City authorities reported that rebels linked to the Islamic State were behind the killing of atleast 40 people in the attack on the Komanda Catholic Church that occurred on Sunday.

As a result of the attack that took place around midnight, over half of Komanda's residents have fled.

The areas of Base, Zunguluka, Umoja, and Ngombenyama, identified as the most at risk, have nearly been vacated, as reported by various sources.

Some individuals are making their way to Kisangani, while others are heading to Bunia, often traveling on foot, by motorcycle, or in crowded taxis.

The combined forces of FARDC and UPDF have increased their presence in the region, offering some reassurance to those who remain, yet anxiety lingers.

Economic activities have been grounded as markets, shops, pharmacies, and even places of worship are shuttered and farmers are unable to access their fields.

A new influx of displaced individuals is arriving in Bunia.

This recent violent incident occurs as over 20,000 newly displaced individuals from the Djugu territory to the north have been arriving at temporary camps in Bunia and its vicinity for several days, according to the Association of Displaced Persons and Victims of the Wars in Ituri, during a press conference last Thursday.

These large movements are also associated with the increasing insecurity in the Djugu territory, where FARDC military operations are targeting active armed groups.

The displaced individuals, hailing from Nizi, Lopa, and Centrale Solenyama, arrive in dire conditions:

Existing facilities are overwhelmed, shelters are in poor condition, toilets are clogged, access to medical care and food is severely restricted.

Urgent appeals for assistance

"The newcomers are uncertain about where to spend the night. If they end up sleeping in the bush, it’s due to a lack of space and the fear of attacks," cautions Olivier Karba, the communications officer for the association.

As reported by the Bunia town hall, over 2,400 displaced individuals are currently residing with host families, who are also facing a dire situation.

The looming threat of epidemics and deaths due to insufficient water and food is driving local authorities and humanitarian organizations to urgently call on the government and international partners for assistance.

"If there is no swift response, we could face extremely severe repercussions," warns Mr. Karba.